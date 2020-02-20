One of the first things you learn in a college-level finance class is that a “rational” investor should get rewarded for taking on more risk.

After all, why would an investor accept higher risk if they aren’t going to get compensated for it?

This assumption comes from the original academic pricing model for securities – the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM).

In this issue of the Connors Research Traders Journal, we’re going to see that the opposite is true. Volatility Hurts!

The Low Volatility Factor Is Real

The low volatility factor is the empirical reality that “defensive” stocks (lower-volatility, lower-risk) have delivered higher risk-adjusted returns compared to “aggressive” stocks (higher-volatility, higher-risk).

This is a large blow to CAPM.

CAPM states that there is a positive relationship between risk and return, as a “rational” investor should demand a higher return to compensate for accepting more risk.

Not only does this fail to hold up in the real world, but the empirical results are the opposite.

First, The Academic Support

Academic evidence for the low volatility premium is robust and includes the 2016 study “Understanding Defensive Equity” written by Robert Novy-Marx.

Novy-Marx ranked stocks by quintiles of either volatility or market beta and showed that the most volatile/highest beta quintile dramatically underperformed the rest of the stocks.

Here is a link to the paper below:

https://www.nber.org/papers/w20591

Further evidence is provided by Andrea Frazzini and Lasse Heje Pedersen in their 2014 paper “Betting Against Beta.”

The professors formed portfolios that went long low beta stocks (leveraged to a beta of 1) and shorted high-beta stocks (deleveraged to a beta of 1). This market neutral portfolio realized a Sharpe ratio of 0.78 from 1926 to 2012.

Frazzini and Pedersen then expanded this research to not only include the US but investigated 10 international equity markets and found similar results.

Here is their paper…

http://pages.stern.nyu.edu/~lpederse/papers/BettingAgainstBeta.pdf

Here Are The Connors Research Findings

To quantify the low volatility factor, we formed two long-only portfolios containing the 50 stocks with the highest and lowest historical volatility.

These portfolios are rebalanced monthly.

Our lookback window to calculate volatility is 100 days.

These tests run from 01/01/2003 to 02/18/2020, over 17 years of data.

Our universe is the Q500US universe containing the 500 most liquid US Stocks.

Here are the historical test results:

As can clearly be seen, low volatility stocks have handily outperformed high volatility stocks in this test.

Low volatility stocks:

Produced higher returns: 10.07% vs 4.99%

Had nearly half the max drawdown: -39.98% vs -74.77%

Resulted in a Sharpe Ratio of nearly triple: 0.90 vs 0.31

Showed Alpha of 4% and a Beta of 0.57

Use Low Volatility To Your Advantage Especially with Quantamental Strategies

The data clearly shows the advantage of investing in low volatility stocks. They produce consistently higher risk-adjusted returns and less risk overall.

The addition of this factor can help improve existing trading strategies, especially as you combine them with fundamental analysis along with technical analysis as we teach in our Quantamentals Course. We’ve seen this one factor alone significantly improve the results greater than many other solid indicators and factors.

You can learn more about Quantamentals and how it can improve your investment results by attending our free webinar on February 26. Click here to register now.

Summary

High volatility may be “exciting” to trade but when it comes to investing it’s significantly better to be in lower-volatility companies. Lower volatility stocks tend to be safer, more predictable, and as you can see from the studies above, historically you’ve been far greater rewarded.

Larry Connors and Chris Cain, CMT