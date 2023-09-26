How ETF Liquidity is Influenced by Underlying Assets and Creation/Redemption Mechanisms

Every ETF trader knows the importance of liquidity and trading volume. But as with icebergs, there’s much more beneath the surface. Beyond the basic numbers lies a complex interplay of underlying assets and the creation/redemption mechanism that greatly affects ETF liquidity. Let’s embark on a journey to unlock these intricate details, tailor-made for the advanced ETF trader.

Understanding ETF Liquidity Beyond the Basics

When it comes to ETFs, the liquidity that meets the eye is merely the tip of the iceberg. The ‘real’ liquidity of an ETF is deeply intertwined with the liquidity of its underlying assets, and the often overlooked creation/redemption mechanism.

Underlying Assets: The Foundation of ETF Liquidity

Liquidity, as many traders recognize, is the lifeblood of trading, ensuring ease of entry and exit in the market without causing significant price disruptions. But for ETFs, the real intrigue begins beneath the traded surface. It’s not just the liquidity of the ETF itself that matters but the liquidity of its constituents – the underlying assets.

At its core, an ETF is a basket of assets—these could be stocks, bonds, commodities, or a mix. The frequency and volume at which these individual assets are traded have a direct bearing on the liquidity of the ETF. Here’s why: