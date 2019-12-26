The Best Trading Research of 2019

Dear Connors Research Traders Journal Subscriber:

As we enter the end of the year, we’ve chosen 5 issues from this year’s Connors Research Traders Journal which we believe will have the most positive impact in your trading for 2020.

This year, we achieved three major milestones which we hope benefited your trading.

The first is we published, “The Alpha Formula“ and introduced First Principles to the markets. You now have a framework in place to have money allocated to virtually all market conditions and is very likely minimally correlated to the market. This will be especially helpful to you when the next bear market arrives.

We also introduced Quantamentals. For those of you who have graduated Quantamentals you now have the ability to combine Fundamental, Technical, and Quantitative analysis together to stack edges in your favor.

We’re seeing some of the best risk-adjusted returns coming from Quantamentals and we can promise you it will be even better in 2020.

Also, we’ve taught many traders how to program in Python and take their backtesting to all-new levels. Beginners all the way up to industry level programmers have benefited from learning Python Programming for Traders. Because of the positive response, the course is being offered again in 2020 beginning in January.

The following five CRTJ’s were chosen for their popularity. More importantly, they were chosen because we believe they will benefit you the most.

We hope you enjoy and learn from these five issues.

1) The Relative Strength Momentum Edge

https://tradingmarkets.com/recent/the-relative-strength-momentum-edge-1595145.html

2) Introducing Quantopian – A Quant Trader’s Best Friend

https://tradingmarkets.com/recent/connors-research-traders-journal-volume-55-introducing-quantopian-a-quant-traders-best-friend-1594846.html

3) A New Frontier For Trading and Investing – Combining Quantitative Analysis With Fundamental Analysis

https://tradingmarkets.com/recent/connors-research-traders-journal-volume-50-a-new-frontier-for-trading-and-investing-combining-quantitative-analysis-with-fundamental-analysis-1594757.html

4) 7 Steps to Building a Superior Portfolio

https://tradingmarkets.com/recent/connors-research-traders-journal-volume-48-7-steps-to-building-a-superior-portfolio-1594738.html

5) How Python Made Me A Better Trader (And Can Do The Same For You)

https://tradingmarkets.com/recent/connors-research-traders-journal-volume-45-how-python-made-me-a-better-trader-and-can-do-the-same-for-you-1594708.html

