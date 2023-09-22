Trading Webinar With Larry Connors: September 27

Hello Everyone,

I am excited to extend an invitation to my upcoming trading webinar on Wednesday, where we will delve further into trading AI stocks, 0DTE options, the upcoming presidential election, and more.

This exclusive event aims to provide you with valuable trading insights and strategies to further improve your trading.

The trading topics I’m covering are where I see the greatest trading opportunities today.

They include…

1. AI For Traders

When we met in June, we discussed the trading and investing opportunities in the major stock names. For example, as you likely know, Nvidia came out with their quarterly earnings last month and they surpassed even the highest expectations.

These trading and investing opportunities are going to continue to grow.

We’ll spend a small portion of time on them and then we’ll go further with AI. We’ll discuss “AI For Traders”.

The opportunity for you to personally apply AI to your trading is immense.

From exponentially increasing your knowledge in any trading topic in a very short period of time, to taking your trading data and having it analyzed at levels I’ve never seen before, the possibilities are limitless.

I’ll share with you my personal journey…

I’ve been trading options for over 40 years.

With decades of real-world experience, combined with the fact that I’ve been able to reach out and learn from a number of legendary options traders, I have a deep understanding of options.

Through the use of AI, I was able to learn more about options trading, and especially advanced options trading, in 3 weeks than I had learned in my previous 40 years!

You’ll also learn a strategy I’ve been trading for years. In only a few minutes, AI took the strategy and made it better in only a few minutes.

A year ago I would have never believed this. Today it’s a reality, and few people understand how to use AI to improve their trading or the literally thousands of other things it can teach you.

For those of you who know how to apply AI as a learning tool, you’ll have an immense edge on the people who are not. And once you gain that edge, it will exponentially grow.

If this is of interest to you, you’ll especially enjoy this part of the webinar.

2. Zero Day To Expiration Options (0DTE)

The options markets are exploding in size because of 0DTE. I trade them daily and they’re providing edges (in some cases substantial edges) to traders who understand how to apply them.

When we’re together I’ll teach you a few ways to trade them including ways that you will not find available online.

3. Current Markets

I’m also going to cover the current market environment. With the Presidential election under 14 months away, there’s already positioning going on, especially as it pertains to inflation, interest rates and government intervention in the markets.

I’ve watched this play out for the past 40 years. There are repeatable patterns in place and the time to be aware of these patterns is now.

4. Live Q&A

We’ll wrap up with a live Q&A section.

When we met in June, the questions were tremendous and this allowed us to go deep into trading strategies, market conditions, and a number of very important subjects that everyone was able to learn from.

If you’d like to join the webinar, I’m holding it on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 2:00 PM ET.

