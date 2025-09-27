How To Trade Single Stock Leveraged ETFs
Larry Connors' Trading Lesson of The Day | Sept 27, 2025
This past Wednesday, I held a webinar that covered the fastest-growing area of trading in the history of ETFs – Single Stock Leveraged ETFs.
The reason for their popularity is the large moves that often occur in them.
For example, here is IONX, the 2x for the quantum computing company IONQ.
As you can see, it rose over 200% during a two-week period this month…
Another is QBTX, the leveraged ETF for QBTS. As you can see, it tripled in price in a short period of time.
On the short side, especially with the inverse ETFs, the moves have also been significant.
For example, here is the 2x inverse ETF for Tesla – symbol TSLQ.
As you can see, TSLQ lost over 80% of its value in 5 months. This is especially opportunistic for those who use fixed-risk puts to trade these opportunities…
ETF providers are bringing out dozens of new Single Stock ETFs each month, and the pace is accelerating.
These ETFs come with high-risk, high-potential reward profiles, and that’s why traders are embracing them.
In the attached webinar, you will learn a number of ways to trade Single Stock Leveraged ETFs.
Pay special attention to…
1. Sections 2 and 3, where I share with you the specific times to enter the Single Stock ETFs positions for both the long side and also the short side.
2. Section 3, where I cover Pairs Trading with Single-Stock Leveraged ETFs.
This is an area of tremendous opportunity, and it greatly excites me.
3. As an added bonus, I introduced Crypto Arbitrage for the first time.
I introduced one specific strategy for trading BITX (2x Bitcoin futures ETF), especially on the short side to take advantage of its inherent decay.
Also covered in the webinar is trading options, and day-trading Single Stock Leveraged ETFs.
If you’re interested in learning more about how to trade Single Stock Leveraged ETFs and why they are the fastest-growing area of trading in ETF history, there’s a great amount of knowledge and information here for you.
Enjoy the webinar, and if you have any questions, please feel free to email me at lconnors@cg3.com.
Watch the full replay and download the slides below:
