TradingMarkets.com

Introducing Quantopian – A Quant Trader’s Best Friend

Dear Connors Research Traders Journal Subscriber: How would you like to build trading strategies, do trading research, improve your existing strategies, plus get access to historical data including fundamental data, technical analysis tools, futures data, and more for free? We’re holding a free online class on Tuesday, June 9 at 1 pm ET to teach…    [Read More] 

Case Study – Building Upon Legendary Joel Greenblatt’s (“The Little Book That Beats the Market”) Brilliance

In 2005, legendary investor and money manager Joel Greenblatt wrote the best selling book “The Little Book That Beats the Market.” The book is still considered one of the great classics in investing and it’s principles have stood the test of time. We asked, can we take the principles taught by Greenblatt, overlay technical analysis…    [Read More] 

The Best Trading Research of 2019

Dear Connors Research Traders Journal Subscriber: As we enter the end of the year, we’ve chosen 5 issues from this year’s Connors Research Traders Journal which we believe will have the most positive impact in your trading for 2020. This year, we achieved three major milestones which we hope benefited your trading. The first is…    [Read More] 

A Trading Podcast For You, Plus Further Data From The Alpha Formula

We have two ways to grow your trading knowledge this weekend.  Chris recently did a podcast which we thought would be of interest to you. The podcast was with Alpha Mind, a podcast a number of us listen to and very much respect. The topics discussed include: Understanding how markets behave. Understanding our behavioral biases….    [Read More] 

Fact-Checking CNBC with Python

The ability to code is like having a trading superpower.  For instance, when something that seems “rare” happens in the marketplace, you can quickly and easily write some code to see how rare that event actually is.  Instead of relying on the financial media, you can do your own analysis. More importantly, you can see…    [Read More] 

