TradingMarkets.com

Dear Connors Research Traders Journal Subscriber: How would you like to build trading strategies, do trading research, improve your existing strategies, plus get access to historical data including fundamental data, technical analysis tools, futures data, and more for free? We’re holding a free online class on Tuesday, June 9 at 1 pm ET to teach… [Read More]
A Better Way To Protect Your Capital
This past week was a historical week for the market on a number of fronts. The velocity of the decline in such a short period of time has rarely been seen and in a few cases never been seen before when the market was above its 200-day moving average. There was also excessive “hedge fund… [Read More]
Volatility Hurts!
One of the first things you learn in a college-level finance class is that a “rational” investor should get rewarded for taking on more risk. After all, why would an investor accept higher risk if they aren’t going to get compensated for it? This assumption comes from the original academic pricing model for securities –… [Read More]
What Is The Best Way To Trade?
We are often asked, “What is the best way to trade”? That is not an easy question to answer. In fact, we would go as far as to say there is no right answer to that question. First of all, we don’t view any specific way of trading to be the “best”. We all have… [Read More]
Weekly RSI – Large Historical Edges Remain In Place!
For over 15 years, Connors Research and our related companies have shown that short-term historical edges have been in place when using 2 and 4-period RSI. This has been shown both on a daily basis and on a weekly basis. Traders have come to us and asked how we run these tests. In previous years,… [Read More]
Case Study – Building Upon Legendary Joel Greenblatt’s (“The Little Book That Beats the Market”) Brilliance
In 2005, legendary investor and money manager Joel Greenblatt wrote the best selling book “The Little Book That Beats the Market.” The book is still considered one of the great classics in investing and it’s principles have stood the test of time. We asked, can we take the principles taught by Greenblatt, overlay technical analysis… [Read More]
The Best Trading Research of 2019
Dear Connors Research Traders Journal Subscriber: As we enter the end of the year, we’ve chosen 5 issues from this year’s Connors Research Traders Journal which we believe will have the most positive impact in your trading for 2020. This year, we achieved three major milestones which we hope benefited your trading. The first is… [Read More]
How Programming in Python Can Improve Your Trading Results
Join Larry Connors and Chris Cain, CMT for a free 45-minute webinar, held on January 15 as they discuss “How Programming in Python Can Improve Your Trading Results“. To register for our upcoming class, please click here.
A Trading Podcast For You, Plus Further Data From The Alpha Formula
We have two ways to grow your trading knowledge this weekend. Chris recently did a podcast which we thought would be of interest to you. The podcast was with Alpha Mind, a podcast a number of us listen to and very much respect. The topics discussed include: Understanding how markets behave. Understanding our behavioral biases…. [Read More]
Fact-Checking CNBC with Python
The ability to code is like having a trading superpower. For instance, when something that seems “rare” happens in the marketplace, you can quickly and easily write some code to see how rare that event actually is. Instead of relying on the financial media, you can do your own analysis. More importantly, you can see… [Read More]