One of the main takeaways from our recent Quantamentals course is that combining different edges together leads to greatly enhanced trading and investment results.

In our course, we specifically combined historical edges from Fundamental, Technical and Quantitative analysis to build high performing portfolios.

This stacking of edges ultimately led to portfolios with double-digit returns and single-digit drawdowns over the last 16+ years.

In this edition of the Connors Research Trader’s Journal, we will cover one of the edges we utilize in the models we built in the course – the low volatility edge.

What is the Low Volatility Edge?

The low volatility edge is the empirical observation that “defensive” stocks (low-volatility, low-risk) have delivered both higher returns and higher risk-adjusted returns compared to “aggressive” stocks (high-volatility, high-risk).

This is a large blow to the original academic pricing model – the capital asset pricing model (CAPM). CAPM states that there is a positive relationship between risk and return, as a “rational” investor should demand a higher return to compensate for accepting more risk.

Not only does this not hold up in the real world, but the empirical results are in fact the opposite – low volatility (risk) stocks tend to lead to higher returns. The outperformance is even more dramatic when returns are viewed on a risk-adjusted basis.

Academic Evidence

There have been several academic works that demonstrate this low volatility effect. One relatively recent academic work was the 2014 paper “Betting Against Beta,” written by Andrea Frazzini and Lasse Heje Pedersen.

http://pages.stern.nyu.edu/~lpederse/papers/BettingAgainstBeta.pdf

In the paper, the professors went long low volatility stocks and shorted high volatility stocks. This market neutral portfolio realized a Sharpe ratio of 0.78 from 1926 to 2012. Frazzini and Pedersen then expanded this research to not only include the US but investigated 10 international equity markets and found similar results.

Low Volatility Test

To inspect the low volatility edge, we will form a long-only portfolio of the 50 stocks with the highest and lowest historical volatility from the 500 most liquid stocks. The portfolio is rebalanced monthly from January 2003 to the end of September 2019.

We utilize a 200-day lookback of realized volatility. Volatility here is the trailing standard deviation of daily returns.

The spread between the least and most volatile stocks is dramatic. Not only do the lower volatility stocks produce significantly higher returns, they also do so with less volatility and drawdown, leading to a significant improvement in the Sharpe Ratio.

We can see that:

Returns increased to 9.90% from 3.10% Volatility decreased to 11.4% from 33.9% Max Drawdown decreased to -37.10% from -78.70% Sharpe Ratio increased to 0.89 from 0.26

Stacking Edges Together Leads to Better Results!

To be clear, we are not advocating for you to just invest in low volatility stocks.

While low volatility stocks handily outperformed high volatility stocks as evidenced by the results above, simply applying just one edge isn’t optimal. Stacking additional edges found in fundamental analysis and technical analysis significantly improves performance.

If you’d like to learn more about combining Fundamental Analysis with Technical Analysis, along with Quantitative Analysis to your portfolio, please click here.

Summary

The Low Volatility Edge is real when it comes to investing. Chasing high volatility stocks may be exciting for some people, especially those chasing action, but as you see from above, the better way to construct one’s portfolio is by first focusing on the stocks which have historically been more dependable.

Larry Connors & Chris Cain, CMT