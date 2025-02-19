How To Improve Your Trading With ChatGPT – Pt 1

AI trading, especially with ChatGPT, is the next generation of trading.

An experienced trader who also knows how to use ChatGPT can literally now accomplish in 20 minutes what it took a team of 25-40 professionals at a multibillion-dollar hedge fund 4-6 weeks to do only 4 years ago!

AI Trading is here to stay, and those who are properly using it today are already light years ahead of other traders.

In this multi-part trading lesson series, I’m going teach you how to put in a framework for yourself to be able to create new trading strategies, optimize your trading, etc., etc., etc.

In order to professionally do this, remember: Everything is based on how you prompt!

The better you prompt, the greater the output will be from ChatGPT and every other Large Language Model like Claude, Gemini, Grok, etc.

In late 2023, I taught the first class on Wall Street, teaching professional traders how to use AI to improve their trading. That course has now been advanced, teaching professional traders how to build high-performing hedge fund-level trading strategies.

The feedback and the trading abilities of many of these professionals have been astounding.

My goal here in the multi-part series is to make sure you have the best foundation in place to improve your trading with AI. This means learning the most important thing – how to tap into the vast amount of knowledge inside AI, especially ChatGPT.

We’ll do this one step at a time, starting right from the beginning.

Whether you were fortunate to have been there in Dec 2022 with ChatGPT as I was, or are using it for the first time, there’s something here for everyone.

This foundation is a must to optimize AI. It’s also the same foundation I teach and also use for my personal trading.

You’ll learn not only how-to prompt, you’ll also learn the “why” behind the how-to.

This is the equivalent of me teaching you how to fish for life instead of me handing you a fish to eat one time.

The first is lifelong knowledge that you will be able to apply to continuously improve your trading. And as GPT and other LLMs rapidly advance their capabilities, everything you learn here will be further boosted by these advancements.

This is a revolutionary once-in-a-generation opportunity for traders to take advantage of. What you’ll see in this series will likely blow you away.

And it’s why, after being on a Bloomberg terminal since 1989, I cancelled my $30,000 subscription. In my opinion, as of today, Bloomberg is last generation’s technology. It’s unable to do a fraction of what ChatGPT can do…it’s not even close!

If you’re professionally using ChatGPT, you already know this is true. If you’re not, you’ll soon see it for yourself.

