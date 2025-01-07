How To Use ChatGPT To Improve Your Trading

  • January 7, 2025
  • Larry Connors
Imagine having a team of hundreds, and even thousands, of world-class trading experts, plus their most advanced trading tools, at your side 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 
Sounds like something out of a science fiction movie or book, doesn’t it?
 
Well, it’s a reality today. And after 44 years in this industry, along with having access to some of the best trading tools, from having a Bloomberg terminal for decades to having the former lead developer of Excel for Microsoft as my head of research, nothing comes close to comparing to ChatGPT’s capabilities, especially with their newest o1 Pro model.
 

In fact, I’ll go as far as saying ChatGPT o1-Pro has more ALPHA in it, than anything that has ever existed in the financial markets!

 
AI is here to stay, and AI for traders is in its infancy. Learning how to use AI, and especially ChatGPT, on a professional level will very likely lead to the greatest growth in your trading ever, and in most cases, the results can be seen immediately.
 

In this series, How To Use ChatGPT To Improve Your Trading, I’m going to put in front of you a number of simple, yet powerful ways to improve your trading.

 
To begin with today, here is a fairly long, yet only partial, list of what ChatGPT can do for you. In fact, the tools and knowledge available inside GPT surpass a Bloomberg terminal (which costs $30,000 a year) by a substantial amount.
 

Bloomberg is a great tool, and I attribute a lot of my success to it, especially for the ability to create many quantified trading strategies that still work (backed by quantitative testing) over 20 years later.

 
ChatGPT, especially the new o1 Pro model, and the soon-to-be-released o3 version, crushes what Bloomberg can do in so many ways.
 
Whether you’re brand new to AI and ChatGPT for your trading, or if you’ve been using it, as I and many of the traders who have taken my AI classes have, there’s something here for everyone.
 
Today, I’m going to list a number of the features to give you an idea of how this is the most powerful trading tool ever created.
 
Then, in the upcoming series, I’ll go further into many so you can begin using it for yourself.
 
Also, If you’d like to learn even more about this, I’m doing a free trading webinar on Thursday, January 9, at 1 pm ET. I’ll be discussing the overall market, especially AI and Quantum Computing stocks, along with going further into using AI to improve your trading.
 
 
Here is a brief list of what AI and ChatGPT can do for you. This list is a microcosm of all the features inside and it should give you a good idea of its power. 
 

No matter if you day trade, swing trade, long-term trade, or you trade stocks, ETF’s, options, futures, crypto and more, there is an abundance of professional knowledge, trading strategies, and trading tools for you to use.

 
Read through the list, and in the upcoming parts of this series, I’ll go deeper into a number of these, including how I use ChatGPT to build strategies, analyze my positions, give me trading ideas along with continuously making me smarter with my trading. 
 
Even after 44 years of doing this, having authored a number of trading books, and also winning awards along the way, my trading knowledge and strategy development has exponentially grown over the past 24 months because of AI and GPT.
 
I can assure you, it will do the same for you.
Here’s a sample portion of the list. I’ll go much deeper into many as we move ahead in this series:
 
  1. Strategy Development & Brainstorming (ChatGPT excels at this)
  2. Rapid Technical Pattern Analysis (professional level chart reading and analysis, plus generating trading suggestions)
  3. Customized Indicator Creation
  4. Automated Backtesting Script Generation
  5. Advanced Options Strategy Generation
  6. Sentiment Analysis on Tweets & News
  7. Crypto Project Whitepaper Summaries
  8. Headline Sensitivity Analysis
  9. Optimal Stop-Loss & Take-Profit Levels
  10. Trading Journal Assistant (you can create and customize one that exceeds anything currently available on the marketplace)
  11. Automated Watchlist Generation
  12. Sector/Industry Rotation Analysis
  13. Customized Market Insights Briefings
  14. Correlation Breakdown
  15. “Smart Filter” for Scans
  16. Event-Driven Trade Ideas
  17. Regulatory Filing Summaries
  18. Unusual Volume Detection
  19. Expert-Style Q&A on Market Topics
  20. Code Review & Optimization
  21. Multi-Timeframe Analysis
  22. Risk Parity Modeling
  23. Intraday Pattern Recognition
  24. NLP-Driven Macro Trend Analysis
  25. High-Level Thematic Investing Insights
  26. Customized Position Sizing Models
  27. Scenario Stress Testing
  28. Cross-Market Arbitrage Ideas
  29. Momentum Stock Alerts
  30. ETF Construction or Basket Trading
  31. Tail Risk Hedging Strategies
  32. Option Greeks Analysis
  33. Cross-Asset Seasonality
  34. Automated Pair Trading
  35. Live Support & Resistance Mapping
  36. Event-Flow Trading
  37. In-Depth Sentiment & Social Analytics
  38. Coding Machine Learning Indicators
  39. Price Action Explanation
  40. Crypto On-Chain Data Breakdown
  41. Hedge Strategy Optimization
  42. NLP-Based Trading Education
  43. Market Microstructure Analysis
  44. Automated Beta Weighting & Hedge Ratio Calculation
  45. Special Situations Scanner (Spin-Offs, Reverse Splits, Rights Offerings)
  46. Deep-Dive Algorithmic Trading Strategy Dissection
  47. Whale Watching: Large Institutional Order Flow Insights
  48. Voice Commands & Analysis (no more typing!)
  49. Crypto Derivatives Funding Rate Analysis
  50. Real-Time Anomaly & Outlier Detection
  51. Advanced Sector Correlation & Hedge Tactics
  52. Thematic Portfolio Construction
  53. Swing Trading “Pullback & Continuation” Analysis
  54. Long-Term Momentum Factor Screening
  55. Thematic Crypto Basket for Long-Term Holds
  56. Options LEAPs Strategy Generation
  57. Global Macro ETF Rotation
  58. Multi-Week Sector Momentum Pair Trades
  59. Geopolitical Risk Assessment for Holdings
  60. Institutional Accumulation Detection (Weekly Charts)
  61. Covered Call & Cash-Secured Put Scheduler
  62. Thematic Options Spreads
  63. ETF “Momentum + Thematic” Hybrid
  64. IPO Lockup Expiration Strategy
  65. Event-Focused Thematic Investing
  66. Quarterly Hedge Adjustment _ Risk Management
  67. Swing Trading “Extreme Volume Spike” Filter
  68. Relative Rotation Graph (RRG) for Swing Traders
  69. “World Tour” Thematic Rotation – Likely Alpha Here
  70. Personal Mentor –  Interactive Q&A & Trading Concept Mastery (this one is endless!)
  71. Personalized Quizzes & Progress Checks
  72. Academic Paper & Research Report Summaries
  73. Interactive Trading Books Tutorials and Strategy Creation (one of my favorite)
  74. “Teach-Back” Sessions
  75. In-Depth Book Chapter Analysis
  76. Practical “How to Trade This” Tutorials
  77. Multi-Market Education (at all levels) for Equities, Options, Futures, Crypto, FX, and more.
  78. “Explain It to Me at 3 Levels” Feature (Beginners, Intermediate, Professional)
  79. Advanced Strategy Refinement
  80. Development for Trading Teams
  81. Quant & ML Pipeline Teaching
  82. Trading Psychology & Mindset Coaching (GPT goes deep here – further than anything I’ve seen available in the marketplace)
  83. Contrarian & Sentiment Analysis Lessons
  84. Math & Statistics Tutor for Finance
  85. Code Generation & Debugging (Educational Mode)
  86. Interactive Case Studies & “What-If” Scenarios
  87. Historical Backtest Explanation
  88. Multi-Day Gap & Go (Extended Timeframe)
  89. Risk Analysis from Beginner to PhD Quant Hedge Fund Level
  90. Thematic Sector Seasonality
  91. Currency Pair Swing Analysis
  92. Seasonality Over Multi-Week Periods
  93. Longer-Term Economic “Regime” Tracking
  94. Long-Term Trend-Following Signal
  95. Portfolio Factor Exposure Analysis
  96. Insider Trading Trends (Multi-Month)
  97. Long-Term Crypto “HODL” Analysis
  98. Swing Trading Gaps on Weekly Charts
  99. Defensive Portfolio Construction for Extended Bear Phases
  100. Weekly or Monthly “Relative Strength Rotation”
  101. Multi-Week Mean Reversion in Commodity Markets
  102. Multi-Quarter Earnings Season Strategy
  103. Mid-Term Swing Combination Indicators
  104. Position Sizing for Multi-Day Swing Trades
  105. Portfolio-Level Volatility Targeting
  106. Multi-Week RSI Mean Reversion
  107. “Big Picture” Macro Data Sentiment
  108. Chat-Based Debugging & Diagnostics for Trading Systems
  109. Automated Cycle Analysis
  110. Multi-Month Breakout Projections
  111. Synthetic Short Positioning via Inverse Instruments
  112. Automated Portfolio Rebalancing Logic
  113. Contract Roll Analysis for Futures
  114. Target Price Heatmap Creation
  115. Delta-Neutral Strategy Proposals
  116. Behavioral Stop Placement Analysis
  117. Automated Walk-Forward Optimization
  118. Intermarket Analysis for Confirmation
  119. Price-Volume Footprint Synthesis
  120. Real-Time Implied Volatility Breakout Detection
  121. Institutional Flow Parsing (Dark Pool Prints)
  122. Special Options Order Flow Filtering (Sweeps, Large Blocks)
  123. Elevated Short Volume Detector
  124. Intraday Event-Driven Options Strategies
  125. Newsflow Speed Arbitrage
  126. Volatility Surface Exploration (Multi-Asset)
  127. Macro Data Release Forecasting
  128. Alternative Data Integration
  129. Personal Behavioral Finance Checker
  130. Multi-Factor Alpha Generation
  131. Momentum Shifts Detection via Volume-Weighted Metrics
  132. Crowd-Funded Research Aggregator
  133. Whale Transactions on Blockchain (For Crypto)
  134. Systematic Trading Style Matching (it will customize this for you after asking you a series of questions)
  135. Sector & Industry Macro Shifts (timely, especially now)
 
There’s obviously a tremendous amount here and this is literally just scratching the surface.
 

One of the most exciting aspects to me can be seen in #70-85.​ The trading knowledge inside ChatGPT is immense and it literally exceeds PhD-level quant hedge fund knowledge if you want to go that far.

 
You can start anywhere, whether you’re looking to learn a trading topic that’s brand new to you, all the way up to expanding your knowledge to the highest level available.
 

For me, I’ve learned more about trading, and especially high-level strategy development, in the past two years because of AI (especially ChatGPT) than I have in my previous 42 years of doing this professionally. 

 
I can confidently say it can do the same for you, as long as you have the proper prompting knowledge, along with a burning desire to become smarter, better, and potentially more profitable (isn’t that the name of the game?).
 
Look for me to go deeper into many of the features mentioned above in my upcoming issues of the Trading Lesson of the Day.
 
Also, if you're looking to learn how to use AI to Build High-Performing Trading Strategies, join me at Thursday's webinar. It starts at 1 pm and you can register for it below at no cost.
 
